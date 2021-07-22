Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West amid bitter opposition from Republicans.
Democrats vowed to push on with the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised a vote on the Senate floor.
Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of the Bureau of Land Management nominee over her ties to a 32-year-old criminal investigation.
Stone-Manning received immunity to testify against two friends who were convicted in the 1989 sabotage of a national forest timber sale in Idaho.
