Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West amid bitter opposition from Republicans.

Democrats vowed to push on with the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised a vote on the Senate floor.

Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of the Bureau of Land Management nominee over her ties to a 32-year-old criminal investigation.

Stone-Manning received immunity to testify against two friends who were convicted in the 1989 sabotage of a national forest timber sale in Idaho.

