Advertisement

Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans

Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing for her to be the director of the...
Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing for her to be the director of the Bureau of Land Management, during a hearing of the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West amid bitter opposition from Republicans.

Democrats vowed to push on with the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised a vote on the Senate floor.

Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of the Bureau of Land Management nominee over her ties to a 32-year-old criminal investigation.

Stone-Manning received immunity to testify against two friends who were convicted in the 1989 sabotage of a national forest timber sale in Idaho.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
2 dead after being struck by vehicle in Naknek
Soldotna woman threatened boyfriend with numerous weapons, troopers say
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June...
Jill Biden stops in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics
An Alaska Airlines plane.
Passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 boarded planes from Sitka to Seattle
COVID-19.
Rise of COVID-19 in Alaska continues with 1 new death, 472 new cases over last 2 days

Latest News

Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, right, stands beside his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak,...
New major general takes command of US Army Alaska
Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, right, stands beside his predecessor, Deputy Commander Peter Andrysiak,...
Photos: U.S. Army Alaska change of command ceremony
Cars zooming by on the Seward Highway at the corner of 36th Avenue in Anchorage. The Department...
More cars on the road means additional police patrols
USA's Ronnie Baker wins the Men's 60m during the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix at the Emirates...
Olympic sprinter Ronnie Baker fulfills longtime promise to Willow Crest Elementary School teacher