ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project feature is Toro. He’s a 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix. He’s a happy and loving boy who loves his people and wants to be with them all the time said Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett. She also said he needs to be the only pet in the home, but he loves children.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.