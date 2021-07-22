Prince William Sound committee announces $1.25M funding for national forest land project proposals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Prince William Sounds Resource Advisory Committee is calling for proposals that will enhance or improve land and waterways in a portion of the Chugach National Forest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service for the Chugach National Forest announced Thursday morning that $1.25 million worth of funding has been made available for projects in the national forest.

The press release said the RAC is asking people and community groups to make proposals that will “enhance forest ecosystems or restore and improve health and water quality” within Prince William Sound. It added that proposals can be made for nearby areas as well, but they must directly benefit resources of the national forest, the forest service said.

All project proposals must be submitted by Sept. 30. Projects will then be recommended for funding by the RAC this fall and are anticipated for implementation in 2022-2023, according to the forest service.

The forest service also said the RAC has already invested more than $4.2 million worth of work to benefit national forest lands in local communities through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

Visit the forest service’s website to submit a proposal online or request an application from RAC Coordinator Tanya Zastrow at tanya.zastrow@usda.gov.

