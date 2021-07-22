Rise of COVID-19 in Alaska continues with 1 new death, 472 new cases over last 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue their upward trend in Alaska with the state Department of Health and Social Services reporting 472 new cases of the virus over the last two days.

The state also reported one new Alaska resident death related to COVID-19 — a woman in her 70s from the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area. This makes for a total of 375 Alaska resident deaths that have been tied to the virus, according to the state. Alaska’s death rate is still low compared to other states, according to data from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The state reports new cases of COVID-19 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, excluding holidays. According to the health department’s report on Wednesday, there were 238 new cases on Monday and 234 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also continue to increase. As of Wednesday, there are 70 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. Of those, 12 people are on a ventilator.

Statewide, there are 36 adult ICU beds still available and 395 adult non-ICU beds still available. In Anchorage, there are currently six adult ICU beds available out of 69, according to state data, and 52 adult non-ICU beds available out of 602.

The statewide alert level is currently high, indicating widespread transmission of COVID-19, according to the health department. The alert levels are based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days per 100,000 people. The statewide average daily case rate is 16.2 per 100,000.

The alert level in the Municipality of Anchorage is also high, with an average daily case rate of 20.1 per 100,000.

Of the 472 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, 435 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 153

Sitka: 62

Juneau: 27

Homer: 22

Palmer: 21

Cordova: 19

Wasilla: 15

Fairbanks: 14

Soldotna: 14

Kodiak: 11

Seward: 10

Bethel Census Area: 8

Bethel: 6

Kenai: 6

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 6

Chugiak: 5

Eagle River: 5

Ketchikan: 5

Sterling: 4

Hooper Bay: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 3

Unalaska: 3

Anchor Point: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Douglas: 1

Girdwood: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

North Pole: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Valdez: 1

The state also reported 37 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases — five seafood industry workers and two other nonresidents in Cordova, seven in Sitka, six in Wasilla, four in Anchorage, three in unspecified areas of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two in Homer, one in the northern Kenai Peninsula Borough, one in Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and six in unknown areas of the state.

As of Wednesday, nearly 57% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard, and close to 52% are fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, 60.4% of those 12 and older have gotten at least one dose and 53.7% are fully vaccinated.

The highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 continues to increase in Alaska as well. The state added an additional 56 cases of the delta variant to Wednesday’s report.

According to a weekly report from the Alaska Sequencing Consortium, a total of 114 delta variant cases have been identified in Alaska so far, and the delta variant makes up 56% of the COVID-19 cases that were sequenced in Alaska during the week that began on June 27.

The state has conducted more than 2.44 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.35%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.