Advertisement

Wet weather for southern Alaska

Fire danger due to lightning in the Interior
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain associated with a low pressure system rotating in the Gulf of Alaska will keep clouds and wet weather over the southcentral region through Thursday.

Anchorage will likely see some breaks in the clouds by Thursday afternoon that might allow a few rays of sunshine through.

Rose and raindrops_Elizabeth Friesen
Rose and raindrops_Elizabeth Friesen(Alaska's Weather Source)

The hot spot for Alaska was 83 degrees in Eagle, and the coldest spot was Utqiagvik at 35 degrees.

Interior Alaska from Fairbanks east will be under a Red Flag Warning through Friday at midnight for lightning associated with thunderstorms, which are the concern for fire officials. Smoke is in the forecast for Fairbanks and Fort Yukon. Highs will range from 75-82 degrees in the region.

Farther north, lows will drop to the 30s in Wainwright and Utqiagvik.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Anchorage man arrested after high-speed chase on Parks Highway
Alaska returns to high alert level for 1st time since May, weekend spike in COVID-19 cases reported
Anchorage police car.
Police investigate death in Sand Lake
(file)
1 dead, 2 injured in Soldotna vehicle rollover; driver faces multiple charges after fleeing
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June...
Jill Biden stops in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics

Latest News

Wednesday, July 21 Morning Weather Video
A wet pattern keeps temperatures on the cooler side
Wednesday, July 21 Morning Weather Video
Wednesday, July 21 Morning Weather
Flower Basket_John Gomes_JP Studio 7-20-21
Low pressure cools off southern Alaska
Tuesday, July 20 Morning Weather
Beneficial rain set to make a return to Southcentral