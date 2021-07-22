Wet weather for southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain associated with a low pressure system rotating in the Gulf of Alaska will keep clouds and wet weather over the southcentral region through Thursday.

Anchorage will likely see some breaks in the clouds by Thursday afternoon that might allow a few rays of sunshine through.

Rose and raindrops_Elizabeth Friesen (Alaska's Weather Source)

The hot spot for Alaska was 83 degrees in Eagle, and the coldest spot was Utqiagvik at 35 degrees.

Interior Alaska from Fairbanks east will be under a Red Flag Warning through Friday at midnight for lightning associated with thunderstorms, which are the concern for fire officials. Smoke is in the forecast for Fairbanks and Fort Yukon. Highs will range from 75-82 degrees in the region.

Farther north, lows will drop to the 30s in Wainwright and Utqiagvik.

