Alaska seeing a small portion of vaccine breakthrough COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Along with COVID-19 variants now becoming a chief concern, Alaska is experiencing a small portion of COVID-19 cases among people who are fully vaccinated. Still, the majority of cases are among the unvaccinated and health officials recommend vaccines as the best way to defend against the highly transmissible delta variant.

Between Jan. 1 and July 17, the state identified two deaths, 28 hospitalizations and 948 COVID-19 cases in Alaska residents that resulted from vaccine breakthrough infections, according to a weekly COVID-19 update from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Thursday. These numbers make up a fraction of the total cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

In that same time frame, the state recorded a total of 23,529 cases, 562 hospitalizations, and 86 deaths among Alaska residents.

The weekly update goes on to report that 96% of COVID-19 cases in Alaska, 95% of all hospitalizations, and 98% of all deaths to date were in unvaccinated people.

Health officials say masking, social distancing, and vaccines are as important as ever to keep new strains of the virus from spreading.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin says the delta variant is the most contagious version of the virus and can be spread very easily.

“We know that the vaccines are highly effective,” he said. “And they’re very, very safe, but they are not perfect, so we are seeing what we call breakthrough infections. On average, you can expect, if you had 100 people who were fully vaccinated and you exposed every one of those people to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, depending on the strain and vaccine they got, you could expect anywhere from about five to 33 of those people to get infected.”

More than 161 million people in the .S. have been fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But with the delta variant, many are wondering what’s next.

“The question is how dramatically will this increase continue to go on?” McLaughlin said. “And we don’t know the answer to that question yet. It depends on a number of factors. Number one, how many people are vaccinated, and number two, how well people follow community mitigation strategies. Like masking, social distancing, and avoiding crowds, handwashing, things like that.”

McLaughlin said for those who want added protection from the virus, to wear your mask, social distance, and avoid crowds. And he stresses this especially for the elderly and for those with underlying health conditions.

According to most recent situation report from the Alaska Sequencing Consortium, there have been 114 delta variant cases in the state since the variant was identified in May.

