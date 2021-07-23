Anchorage nonprofit helps ensure that every pet is fed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weekend fundraiser hosted by Friends of Pets at the Alaska Mill and Feed on Saturday will benefit an organization that helps to ensure people’s pets are fed.

“There are still people who are unemployed, and they are struggling and needing that need,” said Kari Campbell, founder of the Normandy Project. “So, by being able to provide food for them, we are able to help keep those pets in their home and not end up at a shelter.”

The Normandy Project, formed in 2018, takes cash donations through their website, as well donated cat and dog food dropped off at Campbell’s business, Dog Tired Doggie Daycare on Fireweed Lane. Volunteers repackage the food into smaller portions, then deliver it to nearly a half dozen food pantries around Anchorage.

“We are trying to supply it directly to areas where people are already accessing human food,” Campbell said.

On Saturday, July 24, Friends of Pets will hold “Dog Joy 2021” at Alaska Mill and Feed. The event, which runs from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will benefit the Normandy Project. It features music, food and contests for pets.

People who donate food to the Normandy Project will receive a mini portrait session on site with pet photographer David Jensen.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.