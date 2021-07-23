Advertisement

Fishing Report: Shrimping in the Prince William Sound

A shrimp pot in Prince William Sound.
A shrimp pot in Prince William Sound.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s fishing report heads to Whittier as Sports Director Patrick Enslow tagged along with Captain Dave Walker on the Apache II to shrimp in the Prince William Sound.

Walker had two pots near the Whittier Boat Harbor ready to be pulled and had a buoy mark its location. When they arrived, Walker pulled the pots from a depth of 500 feet, and swapped stories while they waited.

“Last winter a bear got on my boat here in the harbor and ate my shrimp bait,” Walker said with a smile. “You can see that bucket in the corner it’s all full of teeth holes. The cooler has a bunch of teeth holes where the bear got into my shrimp bait.”

There were no bear encounters on Thursday as Walker’s pots landed five pounds of spot and coonstripe shrimp. He rebaited the pots with prawn bait and dropped them back down to the same depth.

A perk of shrimping in the Prince William Sound canal is the views of waterfalls and the massive kittiwake colony that lives there. When they returned to the harbor they cleaned and ate the freshly caught shrimp.

The Prince William Sound pot fishery is open from April 15 to Sept. 15, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

