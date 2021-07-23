How to watch Alaska athletes at the Olympics
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Summer Olympics are underway, and Alaska’s Sports Source compiled a complete list of Alaska athletes at the Olympics Games in Tokyo and when they’ll be competing.
Athletes
Women’s Rugby – Alev Kelter, Anchorage
Women’s Rifle – Sagen Maddalena, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Swimming – Lydia Jacoby, Seward
Track and Field – Ronnie Baker, Anchorage
Schedule
All times listed are in Alaska Standard Time.
July 23
Women’s 10-meter air rifle qualification (3:30 p.m., final 5:45 p.m.)
July 25
Women’s 100-meter breaststroke preliminary (day session 5:30-7 p.m.)
July 26
Women’s 100-meter breaststroke final (day session 5:30-7 p.m.)
July 28
Women’s rugby pool C, USA vs. China (5 p.m.)
July 29
Women’s rugby pool C, USA vs. Japan (1 a.m.)
Women’s Rugby Pool C, USA vs. Australia (5:30 p.m.)
July 30
Track and Field men’s 100-meter (preliminary 6:35 p.m., 6:45 p.m.)
Women’s small-bore rifle, three-position (qualification, final)
Women’s rugby quarterfinals (if athlete qualifies)
July 31
Rugby women’s final (if athlete qualifies)
Aug. 1
Track and Field men’s 100-meter (semifinals (2:15-2:31 p.m., finals 4:50 a.m.)
