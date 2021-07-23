Advertisement

How to watch Alaska athletes at the Olympics

Lydia Jacoby participates in the Women's 100 Breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic...
Lydia Jacoby participates in the Women's 100 Breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Summer Olympics are underway, and Alaska’s Sports Source compiled a complete list of Alaska athletes at the Olympics Games in Tokyo and when they’ll be competing.

Athletes

Women’s Rugby – Alev Kelter, Anchorage

Women’s Rifle – Sagen Maddalena, University of Alaska Fairbanks

Swimming – Lydia Jacoby, Seward

Track and Field – Ronnie Baker, Anchorage

Schedule

All times listed are in Alaska Standard Time.

July 23

Women’s 10-meter air rifle qualification (3:30 p.m., final 5:45 p.m.)

July 25

Women’s 100-meter breaststroke preliminary (day session 5:30-7 p.m.)

July 26

Women’s 100-meter breaststroke final (day session 5:30-7 p.m.)

July 28

Women’s rugby pool C, USA vs. China (5 p.m.)

July 29

Women’s rugby pool C, USA vs. Japan (1 a.m.)

Women’s Rugby Pool C, USA vs. Australia (5:30 p.m.)

July 30

Track and Field men’s 100-meter (preliminary 6:35 p.m., 6:45 p.m.)

Women’s small-bore rifle, three-position (qualification, final)

Women’s rugby quarterfinals (if athlete qualifies)

July 31

Rugby women’s final (if athlete qualifies)

Aug. 1

Track and Field men’s 100-meter (semifinals (2:15-2:31 p.m., finals 4:50 a.m.)

Tune in every night to KTUU to watch the Olympics and follow this link for a schedule of when these events will be on TV.

