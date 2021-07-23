Advertisement

Judge to hear arguments in Alaska budget dispute lawsuit

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Attorneys for the Legislative Affairs Agency say a lawsuit raising questions about when the state budget takes effect should be dismissed on constitutional or other grounds. A judge is set to hear arguments Friday.

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor sued in late June, after the House failed to adopt effective date provisions for a state spending package. A week after the lawsuit was filed, and three days before the new fiscal year, the House passed the effective date provisions.

Attorneys for the Legislative Affairs Agency, in court filings, say that action renders the matter moot. But attorneys for Taylor say the issues raised by Taylor’s lawsuit could come up again.

