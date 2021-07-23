Advertisement

Passing helicopter rescues man harassed by bear in Alaska

Pictured is a remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, where a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak...
Pictured is a remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, where a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack, on July 16, 2021.(U.S. Coast Guard | U.S. Coast Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOME, Alaska (AP) - A man who said he was harassed for seven straight nights at a cabin in the wilds near Nome, Alaska, was rescued when a passing Coast Guard helicopter saw the SOS sign on the roof.

The man had a leg injury and bruising on his torso and was taken to waiting medical personnel in Nome. He told the Coast Guard a bear had returned to his cabin for seven straight nights and harassed him. When the man heard the helicopter overheard, he went out and raised both arms in the air.

The Coast Guard said both arms in the air is a recognized sign for help.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Airlines plane.
Passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 boarded planes from Sitka to Seattle
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
‘We’re concerned’: Anchorage hospitals operating close to capacity are seeing influx of COVID-19 patients
Jasmin Smith is the owner of BABYVEND, a company that sells baby supplies in vending machines.
Anchorage woman’s homegrown business about to expand national presence
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline

Latest News

(AST)
Woman living in connex dies of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Hooper Bay, troopers say
Judge to hear arguments in Alaska budget dispute lawsuit
Friday Morning Weather with Tracy
The nonprofit delivers donated pet food to area food pantries.
Anchorage nonprofit helps ensure that every pet is fed