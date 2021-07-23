Passing helicopter rescues man harassed by bear in Alaska

NOME, Alaska (AP) - A man who said he was harassed for seven straight nights at a cabin in the wilds near Nome, Alaska, was rescued when a passing Coast Guard helicopter saw the SOS sign on the roof.

The man had a leg injury and bruising on his torso and was taken to waiting medical personnel in Nome. He told the Coast Guard a bear had returned to his cabin for seven straight nights and harassed him. When the man heard the helicopter overheard, he went out and raised both arms in the air.

The Coast Guard said both arms in the air is a recognized sign for help.

