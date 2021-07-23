Woman living in connex dies of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Hooper Bay, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Hooper Bay woman died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday morning.

According to an online dispatch, at 3:45 a.m. troopers were notified by the village police of the death of 37-year-old Jennifer Smart-Tinker. Troopers say she was found dead inside of a connex that she lived in.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that Smart-Tinker was using a generator inside of the connex,” troopers wrote.

AST says her remains were sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.

