Working for the weekend and it rains!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weekend ahead will have little in common to last week’s record-breaking temperatures, but hey, even with clouds, it’s the weekend!

Overall, Southcentral will see clouds with a few rain showers kicking up on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures mostly hovering in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for much of the eastern Interior through 11 p.m. Friday. There is a good chance of lightning and thunderstorms in the area tonight. Temperatures across the Interior will reach the mid 70s to the low 80s on Friday.

Rain expected for the central and southern areas of the Panhandle for Friday with showers likely on Saturday.

