Clouds and showers start the weekend

A trend to warmer and drier next week
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Low pressure starts off the weekend with a round of clouds and showers.

Rain showers will pick up over the Anchorage area south to the Kenai and Soldotna area overnight Friday through Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, the energy associated with an easterly wave out of Canada will stall out and showers will thin out.

Sunday will be drier, and with a ridge starting to nudge itself over the area by Sunday night, temperatures will warm up next week.

Mushrooms may be popping up after the wet weather! Robert Haecker 7-9-21
Mushrooms may be popping up after the wet weather! Robert Haecker 7-9-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

Interior Alaska sees a mix of conditions, partly to mostly sunny as the day begins, with quickly developing clouds as the day warms, leading to instability and the possibility of thunderstorms by afternoon and evening.

Southwest Alaska is expecting to see the most sunshine into the coming weekend. A few clouds may drift in, and a passing shower is also possible, but the nicest weather is in that part of the state in the next few days.

