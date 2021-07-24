‘A giant beacon of hope’: First large cruise ship in 660 days arrives in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The first large cruise ship in 660 days arrived in Juneau on Friday morning, starting a unique and abbreviated sailing season for Alaska’s capital city.

The Serenade of the Seas operated by Royal Caribbean International pulled into port and was greeted by elected officials and tour operators. The ship is the first to arrive in Juneau since COVID-19 canceled sailings in 2020 and for a large part of the 2021 season.

A temporary waiver of maritime law was needed so large foreign-owned cruise ships could bypass stopping in Canada before sailing to Alaska.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said 632 paying customers are on board for the seven-day Alaska voyage along with 804 crew members. That represents 26% of the ship’s total passenger capacity.

Mark Tamis, a senior vice president at the cruise ship company, said the plan is to incrementally increase passenger numbers through October as the company’s COVID-19 protocols are proven to work. The ship sailed to Ketchikan two weeks ago on a simulated voyage testing its procedures.

The Serenade of the Seas pulled into port hours before Juneau enacted tough measures to curb a spike in COVID-19 case numbers. Close to 80 large cruise ships are scheduled to come to Juneau in 2021.

Tour vendors were excited to see the ship but said business was slow compared to days when 10,000 or more passengers arrive to explore Juneau.

Greg Pilcher, an employee at M&M tours, was down at the docks selling whale watching tours and trips out to the Mendenhall Glacier.

“It’s good, it’s weird, it’s kind of surreal, honestly,” he said. “But it’s exciting, it feels like we’re crossing the threshold back to normalcy.”

Jeff Rogers, finance director for the City and Borough of Juneau, was also there to watch the Serenade of the Seas arrive. Each visitor will pay $13 in fees, he said, which will then be spent for services that serve cruise ship passengers.

Juneau’s economy is heavily reliant on cruise ships. In 2019, over 1.3 million passengers came to Juneau, contributing over $17 million in sales tax revenue or 20% of the city and borough’s annual total.

“It really is a huge part of our economy,” Rogers said.

Passengers were also excited to be out cruising again in Alaska.

“We had originally planned on doing this last year, so waiting a little more time makes it that much sweeter to be on the road, or, I guess, the water,” said John McLendon as he was about to take his family on a helicopter tour above the Mendenhall Glacier.

Downtown shops have been open for independent travelers and for passengers on small cruise ships, but store owners were elated to see a large cruise ship pull into port.

Laura Martinson owns Caribou Crossings, a store that sells Alaska art. She wiped away tears looking at the Serenade of the Seas, saying she felt emotional after struggling for close to two years.

“For me, this is just a giant beacon of hope,” she said. “It feels like we’re going to make it.”

