Over 5,000 residents are being impacted by a power outage near Eagle River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska Electric Association is reporting a power outage impacting over 5,000 customers Saturday.

MEA took to Facebook to inform those impacted that the outage is “impacting one of our high voltage transmission lines.”

MEA says crews are being called in to investigate and make repairs.

According to the MEA outage map, a majority of those impacted are in the “outage area” of Eagle River Road to near the Eagle River Nature Center.

