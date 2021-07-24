Advertisement

Over 5,000 residents are being impacted by a power outage near Eagle River

Power outage
Power outage(AP Images)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska Electric Association is reporting a power outage impacting over 5,000 customers Saturday.

MEA took to Facebook to inform those impacted that the outage is “impacting one of our high voltage transmission lines.”

MEA says crews are being called in to investigate and make repairs.

**Eagle River Valley Outage** 11:15am: Dispatch is reporting an outage impacting one of our high voltage transmissions...

Posted by Matanuska Electric Association on Saturday, July 24, 2021

According to the MEA outage map, a majority of those impacted are in the “outage area” of Eagle River Road to near the Eagle River Nature Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fred Meyer store located in Wasilla, Alaska.
Former worker sues Fred Meyer, claims she was fired after reporting safety and sanitation concerns
Then-candidate Dave Bronson at his campaign headquarters, ahead of Anchorage's 2021 mayoral...
Bronson for Mayor faces tens of thousands in potential fines for campaign finance violations
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
‘We’re concerned’: Anchorage hospitals operating close to capacity are seeing influx of COVID-19 patients
KTUU
Alaska assistant attorney general removed from caseload pending investigation into racist tweets

Latest News

Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Tristyn Bailey.
Search underway for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Eagle River Friday
The people of Whittier respond to the threat of a landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm.
‘We can’t control nature’: The people of Whittier respond to threat of landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm
Major League Soccer's new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 18,...
Anchorage teen Obed Vargas makes MLS history with the Seattle Sounders
An F-22 from 525th Fighter Squadron takes off from JBER in this file photo.
JBER fighter squadron in Guam for Operation Pacific Iron