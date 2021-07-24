Search underway for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Eagle River Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is asking the public for help locating a 16-year-old last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in Eagle River.

Police say Tristyn Bailey was last seen in the area of Schroeder Drive and Old Glenn Highway in Eagle River when she left in a vehicle driven by an unknown person.

“Family did speak with Tristyn over the phone 30 minutes later, however, she has not been heard from or seen since,” APD wrote in a community alert sent out Saturday.

APD describes her as being 5′03″ tall, 190 pounds with shoulder-length dark brown curly hair and hazel eyes last seen wearing a dark green Nike Hoody with neon stripes down the sleeves, faded ripped blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

They believe she may be in the Wasilla/Palmer area.

Anyone with information about where Tristyn may be is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.