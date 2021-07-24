Advertisement

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fred Meyer store located in Wasilla, Alaska.
Former worker sues Fred Meyer, claims she was fired after reporting safety and sanitation concerns
Then-candidate Dave Bronson at his campaign headquarters, ahead of Anchorage's 2021 mayoral...
Bronson for Mayor faces tens of thousands in potential fines for campaign finance violations
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
‘We’re concerned’: Anchorage hospitals operating close to capacity are seeing influx of COVID-19 patients
KTUU
Alaska assistant attorney general removed from caseload pending investigation into racist tweets

Latest News

Power outage
Over 5,000 residents are being impacted by a power outage near Eagle River
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide and some Americans are still leery about getting a...
COVID: Variant cases rise, masks back in some schools
A corner of Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part...
Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K tip from strangers