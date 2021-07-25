Advertisement

Cluster of positive COVID-19 cases causes Cordova Seafood plant to temporarily shut down

(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The City of Cordova says a cluster of positive COVID-19 caused the Camtu’s Alaska Wild Seafoods plant to temporarily shut down.

According to a press release from the city earlier this week, “Several employees at Alaska Wild Seafoods exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. They were immediately isolated and tested. Upon receipt of positive test results, Alaska Wild Seafoods locked down all employees and facilities.”

The city did point out that the " infection did not begin” at the plant.

“All local employees were tested at the start of the season, and all non-local employees were quarantined upon arrival in Cordova. Despite these efforts, employees evidently contracted COVID-19 locally and spread it to other employees,” wrote the city in the press release.

Currently, there are 57 active COVID-19 cases in Cordova, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Earlier this month, the city raised its public health advisory to red and put Cordova in high alert status. The city, along with Sitka in the Southeast, is calling on residents to take precautions as case counts rise.

Friday in the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ data summary of COVID-19, the state reported the statewide alert level remains high, with an average case rate of 19.2 per 100,000.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to both the city and Alaska Wild Seafoods for an update but did not get a response before publishing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

