Heavy rain across the Interior, clouds continue to the south

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain moved across Interior Alaska Friday evening into Saturday morning. Areas around Murphy Dome saw 2.6 inches of rain. Some other notable totals are 2.53 inches for Gilmore Creek, 2.5 inches at Monument Creek and 2.16 inches at the Denali Park Visitor’s Center.

Fairbanks International Airport received 1.45 inches of rain. This accounts for 20 percent of the total precipitation so far this year and almost half of the rain received since June 1. After scattered thunderstorms on Saturday evening near the southeast Brooks Range, more stable air will take control and the chance of thunderstorms across the Interior will drop for the near future.

Cloudy skies around Southcentral continue through Monday with temperatures staying on the cool side. Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula will continue to see temperatures in the low 60s for daytime highs. A little warmer in the Mat-Su with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

