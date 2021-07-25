Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A minor is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in the 3800 block of Apollo Drive, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Police responded to reports of the pedestrian versus vehicle collision around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Anchorage Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) is investigating.

A portion of Apollo Drive just west of Patterson Drive is closed while MCIU investigates. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

