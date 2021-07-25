Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A minor is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in the 3800 block of Apollo Drive, according to the Anchorage Police Department.
Police responded to reports of the pedestrian versus vehicle collision around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Anchorage Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) is investigating.
A portion of Apollo Drive just west of Patterson Drive is closed while MCIU investigates. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
