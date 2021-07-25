Advertisement

Memorial ride held in remembrance of Cynthia Hoffman while also raising money for Victims for Justice

Ride for Cynthia Hoffman
Ride for Cynthia Hoffman(KTUU)
By Jay Kim
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Several bikers gathered in the parking lot of Faith Christian Community on Saturday to kick off a memorial ride for Cynthia Hoffman, also known as CeeCee, who was murdered in a senseless crime in 2019.

“I don’t want CeeCee to be something that people are sad about,” said her father, Timothy Hoffman. “I want it to be like more of a memory of a new beginning.”

In conjunction with the memorial ride was a fundraiser for the group Victims for Justice, which is a non-profit that focuses on helping families of homicide victims.

“When it comes to Victims for Justice, they’re a company that I support because they’ve been there for me every step of the way,” said Hoffman. “They make sure things go right (and) they defend me when something’s going wrong.”

Hoffman says CeeCee had a great heart and just wanted to make friends.

“CeeCee was dad’s right-hand man,” he said. “All she wanted was my blessing and approval, and I gave that to her a lot.”

The first stop for Saturday’s motorcycle ride was Thunderbird Falls before the event concluded in Wasilla.

“The biking community in the state of Alaska is very tight,” said Steve Webb, founding member for the group BLC Warriors. “Today’s event is strictly about awareness and about a celebration of life.”

Hoffman also wants to bring awareness to the rise in homicides throughout Alaska.

“There’s too much in the state of Alaska, it needs to slow down,” he said. “I just don’t want it ever happening to anybody else’s kid.”

In the meantime, he wants justice for CeeCee.

“I want the people that did wrong punished for what they have done,” said Hoffman. “I don’t want none of them out.”

Related: Second delay in discovery hearing for alleged killers in Cynthia Hoffman murder trial

A similar ride for CeeCee was held in June 2020.

