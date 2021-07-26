Advertisement

California driver dies after crashing into 2 vehicles on Sterling Highway

(File)
(File)(Gray News)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said a California woman died south of Kasilof following a three-vehicle collision along Sterling Highway Sunday evening.

Nancy Virlee Christiansen, 60, of Emerald Hills, California, died after driving across the centerline into oncoming traffic, troopers said in an online dispatch. Christiansen hit one vehicle and then collided head-on with another vehicle causing serious injuries that led to her death.

Christiansen was found dead inside her vehicle following the arrival of troopers at around 6:25 p.m., the agency reported. Troopers said the driver of the second vehicle had no injuries and two passengers in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries from the crash.

“The circumstances surrounding the crash and leading up to it are currently under AST investigation,” officials said in the dispatch.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Tristyn Bailey.
16-year-old girl found after missing for over a day near Eagle River
Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby is among the best in the country in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Seward’s own Lydia Jacoby advances to Olympic semifinals
Ride for Cynthia Hoffman
Memorial ride held in remembrance of Cynthia Hoffman while also raising money for Victims for Justice
The people of Whittier respond to the threat of a landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm.
‘We can’t control nature’: The people of Whittier respond to threat of landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm

Latest News

Monday, July 26 Morning Weather
Monday, July 26 Morning Weather
Sunday evening weather with Tracy
(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
Cluster of positive COVID-19 cases causes Cordova Seafood plant to temporarily shut down
Ride for Cynthia Hoffman
Memorial ride held in remembrance of Cynthia Hoffman while also raising money for Victims for Justice