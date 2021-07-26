California driver dies after crashing into 2 vehicles on Sterling Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said a California woman died south of Kasilof following a three-vehicle collision along Sterling Highway Sunday evening.

Nancy Virlee Christiansen, 60, of Emerald Hills, California, died after driving across the centerline into oncoming traffic, troopers said in an online dispatch. Christiansen hit one vehicle and then collided head-on with another vehicle causing serious injuries that led to her death.

Christiansen was found dead inside her vehicle following the arrival of troopers at around 6:25 p.m., the agency reported. Troopers said the driver of the second vehicle had no injuries and two passengers in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries from the crash.

“The circumstances surrounding the crash and leading up to it are currently under AST investigation,” officials said in the dispatch.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.