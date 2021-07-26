Fairly quiet and seasonal week for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some clouds are with us to start off the day, the sunshine will make a return by the afternoon. It’s certainly a treat for a Monday and one that will bring highs near seasonal values. While some spot showers can’t be ruled out into the afternoon and evening hours, the vast majority of Southcentral will remain dry. This comes as an area of high pressure builds into the Gulf of Alaska and stays with us over the coming days.

While the ridge will strengthen, it won’t do much for our cloud coverage and rain chances. In fact, everyday will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near seasonal values. Much like today, some spotty to isoalted showers are possible, with the better chance arriving by Wednesday. This comes as widespread rain that will build into Western Alaska dives into Southcentral. While the high will eat away at most of the rain chances, lingering moisture will stay wiht us and clouds will thicken up. Wednesday looks to be our cooler and cloudiest day, as highs only top out in the low to mid 60s.

Beyond Wednesday, high pressure once again influences our weather pattern. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60s, with limited rain chances. It’s possible some locations could top out near 70 by the end of the week.

Have a wonderful Monday!

