Growing Alaska: Things are buzzing in east Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some of the primary pollinators are honey bees and while it takes a little effort, people can keep bees in Alaska. On a sunny day, the bees are flying in and out of the hive in east Anchorage.

“They are all about their business,” said Barbara Bachmeier, urban farmer and apiarist, someone who keeps bees. “I’m going to get the flowers, I’m coming back.”

Bachmeier said the Municipality of Anchorage allows four bee colonies in a backyard the size of hers. She also said ample sources of pollen and nectar allow the bees to get established and keep them going through the season.

“In places like Louisiana or California, they have a much longer season, so it’s up to us to get healthy bees, get them going, and then be able to extract honey in August,” Bachmeier said about the short bee season in Alaska. She also said that she collects the honey in the fall and sells it.

And while keeping bees in Alaska isn’t as simple as other regions, Bachmeier said she wants to clear one thing up.

“You can absolutely over-winter bees in Alaska,” Bachmeier said, and admits it takes special care and equipment, but one of her four colonies was over-wintered last year. “About a week ago, I did a hive check and went through every single frame. The queen is still in there. She is still very, very productive, I’m telling you, you can over-winter bees outdoors in Alaska but you have to have the proper equipment.”

Bachmeier finds some peace in taking care of her bees.

“I think there’s a certain amount of zen to keeping bees and it’s a very deliberate and careful sort of action every time I do a hive check,” Bachmeier said. “There are mental health therapists who do believe, who assert and do research, about the benefit of keeping bees to people who experience PTSD, or traumatic brain injury or other kinds of disabilities. When I work with the bees, every time, I see this. I see how there is a mental health benefit to me as I meticulously go through the hives, careful not to hurt them, careful to encourage them in their actions, in their work.”

Bachmeier said she has shown an interest in bees since her days in high school.

“I was in the Army for 20 years so it was not practical during some of that time to have honey bees,” Bachmeier said. “So when I finally settled down, it seemed like a good possibility.”

She decided to take classes, which she recommends to anyone interested in keeping bees.

“After three classes, I felt like I was prepared and ready and I took the plunge,” she said.

