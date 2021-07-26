Heavy rains moving into Northwest Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of fronts moving through northwest and western Alaska will bring significant rain to the area. The first front starts through the region tonight bringing lighter rain totals on Monday. The next front swings through starting Tuesday morning with another push of rain around the Seward Peninsula. There’s a third wave of rain for Wednesday that lingers into Thursday as well.

Through Wednesday, one to three inches of rain could fall over this area. The southern Seward Peninsula and western Brooks Range will see the heaviest amounts in particular around the higher elevations.

Rivers and streams are expected to rise and the soil will become saturated by mid week. The National Weather Service says those who live or recreate in the area should monitor local conditions and the possibility of rising rivers including the Snake, Niukluk, Buckland, Kobuk, Noatak and Wulik Rivers.

Most of Southcentral will start off Monday with mostly cloudy skies but should see some clearing later in the day. Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s for Anchorage and the upper 60s for the Mat-Su.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.