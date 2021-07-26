Advertisement

Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – More than 50 health care groups have issued a joint statement calling for health care employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American Public Health Association are among the groups behind the letter.

They cite the delta variant and unvaccinated people as root causes of rising COVID cases in the U.S.

The statement says vaccination is the best way to fight the disease. It asks organizations that employ health care and long-term care workers to require them to get the vaccine.

The groups say vaccination is the “logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers.”

