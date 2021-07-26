Seward’s Lydia Jacoby qualifies for Olympic 100m breaststroke finals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seward’s Lydia Jacoby continued her incredible Olympic journey advancing to the 100-meter breaststroke finals on Monday in Tokyo. Jacoby completed the first semifinal heat in 1 minute, 5.72 seconds finishing in first place. The Seward teen will contend for a medal on Monday night at 6:17 p.m. AKST.

Jacoby got off to an impressive start at the summer games and finished second in the preliminary races with a time of 1 minute, 5.52 seconds. Finishing first in the heat was South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 4.82 seconds. Jacoby edged 2016 breaststroke gold medalist and world record holder, Lilly King, by .03 seconds.

Jacoby’s hometown of Seward will wold a watch party at the Dale R. Lindsey Railroad terminal for her finals race at 6:17 p.m. AKST. Anyone attending the watch party is encouraged to wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.