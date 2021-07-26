Advertisement

US agency to review possible protections for Alaska wolf

Romeo, a black wolf without a pack is shown patrolling the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska...
Romeo, a black wolf without a pack is shown patrolling the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, Alaska on March 16, 2008. Romeo baffles area biologists and naturalists with his refusal to find a pack or a mate, choosing instead to return each winter, clearly at ease with humans walking within a few hundred yards. Known as an Alexander Archipelago species of gray or timber wolf, Romeo is as much a part of winter in Juneau as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. (AP Photo/Steve Quinn)(Steve Quinn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:43 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced plans to review whether a southeast Alaska wolf population merits Endangered Species Act protections.

The plans are outlined in a document set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

The document cites information indicating protections for the Alexander Archipelago wolf may be warranted due to potential threats associated with logging, illegal and legal trapping and hunting, climate change impacts and loss of genetic diversity.

In 2016, the Fish and Wildlife Service determined the wolf did not warrant Endangered Species Act protections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car
Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Tristyn Bailey.
16-year-old girl found after missing for over a day near Eagle River
Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby is among the best in the country in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Seward’s own Lydia Jacoby advances to Olympic semifinals
Ride for Cynthia Hoffman
Memorial ride held in remembrance of Cynthia Hoffman while also raising money for Victims for Justice
The people of Whittier respond to the threat of a landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm.
‘We can’t control nature’: The people of Whittier respond to threat of landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm

Latest News

Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Tristyn Bailey.
16-year-old girl found after missing for over a day near Eagle River
(File)
California driver dies after crashing into 2 vehicles on Sterling Highway
Monday, July 26 Morning Weather
Monday, July 26 Morning Weather
Sunday evening weather with Tracy