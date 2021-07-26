US agency to review possible protections for Alaska wolf

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced plans to review whether a southeast Alaska wolf population merits Endangered Species Act protections.

The plans are outlined in a document set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

The document cites information indicating protections for the Alexander Archipelago wolf may be warranted due to potential threats associated with logging, illegal and legal trapping and hunting, climate change impacts and loss of genetic diversity.

In 2016, the Fish and Wildlife Service determined the wolf did not warrant Endangered Species Act protections.

