12-year-old dead after ATV rollover near Healy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 12-year-old boy died from injuries in an all-terrain vehicle rollover off of a remote road near Healy Sunday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The agency issued an online dispatch that said two 12-year-old boys from Fairbanks were riding an ATV together when they suddenly hit a bump, causing them to lose control, drive off the road and rollover. Troopers said they had helmets on when they crashed, but one child required CPR due to injuries from the crash.

Family members who were traveling close behind had lost sight of the two boys during the crash, according to AST Public Information Officer Timothy DeSpain. The family sent out an SOS call for help moments after the crash.

Following the SOS call, troopers and Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department medics flew a National Park Service helicopter about 18.5 miles northeast of Healy to provide “life-saving measures,” which were unsuccessful for the injured boy.

McDaniel said troopers are not certain what specifically caused the death, but they believe the boy died because of an “internal injury” from the crash.

The child’s body has been transported to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.