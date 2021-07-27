3 injured in semitrailer collision along Sterling Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people were sent to the hospital after enduring a collision between a semitrailer and pickup truck near mile 142 of Sterling Highway Tuesday morning, Alaska State Troopers said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no update on the condition of those involved.

One person inside the pickup needed to be airlifted to the hospital, according to AST Public Information Officer Tim DeSpain, while the second person inside the pickup and the semitrailer driver was driven to the hospital.

Cleanup crews temporarily closed the highway, and employees of the Alaska Department of Conservation were also on scene to clean up crude oil leaking from the trailer, DeSpain said.

“The highway is open but will likely have intermittent delays for several hours,” DeSpain said. “AST is still on scene investigating the cause of the crash.”

UPDATE: Highway is open to one lane traffic. Please use caution in the area as troopers and cleanup crews are still on... Posted by Western Emergency Services on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

