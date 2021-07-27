562 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 562 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend, with over 200 new cases identified in Anchorage residents.

Of the newly reported cases, 535 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 210

Sitka: 40

Juneau: 33

Wasilla: 28

Seward: 21

Copper River Census Area: 20

Kodiak: 20

Kenai: 18

Soldotna: 18

Eagle River: 16

Palmer: 16

FFairbanks: 15

Bethel Census Area: 10

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 8

North Pole: 8

Cordova: 6

Chugiak: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 5

Ketchikan: 5

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Utqiagvik: 3

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Delta Junction: 2

Girdwood: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Nome: 2

Valdez: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Chevak: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Douglas: 1

Ester: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Knik-Fairview: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Sterling: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Wrangell: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

There were 27 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including five in Anchorage, four in Seward, three in Ketchikan, three in Sitka, two in Fairbanks, two in Juneau, two in Kodiak, two in Soldotna, one in Eagle River, one in Wasilla and two in unknown locations.

Alaska’s statewide alert level remains high as COVID-19 continue to rise across communities in the state. The statewide alert level was raised for the first time since May earlier this month.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough, Municipality of Anchorage and YK-Delta Region are all in high alert status, according to the state, which means there is widespread community transmission within the regions. Five additional regions, including northern Southeast Region, part of the Interior, City and Borough of Juneau, Southwest Region and Matanuska-Susitna Region are also in high alert.

The southern Southeast Region, Northwest Region and Fairbanks North Star Borough are in intermediate alert status, with moderate community transmission. No regions in the state are currently at the low alert level.

At least 1,755 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska. Currently, 96 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and one other is hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Fifteen of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows just over 57% of Alaskans 12 and older have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state, while 52% of Alaskans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The area with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated Alaskans 12 and older is the Juneau region with 74%. The Anchorage region ranks seventh, with 53.9%.

A total of 2,471,288 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for the virus.

No new deaths were added to the state’s dashboard on Monday, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 377 residents and seven nonresidents.

