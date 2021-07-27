Alaska cruise passenger tests positive for COVID-19

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Celebrity Cruises says a fully vaccinated passenger on an Alaska cruise tested positive for COVID-19 and received “private air transportation” home.

The cruise line said Tuesday that a passenger reported cold-like symptoms to the ship’s medical personnel Sunday and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. The person was isolated in the ship’s medical facility for monitoring.

The company said it did contact tracing and tested the person’s close contacts, who were all negative for the virus.

State health officials have said vaccines are the best defense against the spread of COVID-19 but they’re “not perfect.”

