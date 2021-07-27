Cloudy, seasonal and spotty showers into Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds may have made a return to Southcentral, but that’s not going to stop us from seeing seasonal conditions. Even with clouds expected to thicken up through the day, temperatures will still manage to climb into the low to mid 60s across a vast majority of the region. As mentioned in prior discussions, the area of high pressure building into the Gulf of Alaska will keep much of this week fairly quiet. However, Western Alaska is gearing up for widespread rain, fog and windy conditions. Usually as this activity marches east it would greatly influence our weather, that’s not so much the case this week, thanks to our ridge building into the south.

Ahead of all the rain and winds moving into Western Alaska, a high surf advisory is in place for the Southern Seward Peninsula beginning tonight at 1AM and lasting through Thursday morning. This comes as strong southerly winds kick in leading to rough seas, high tides, and winds gusting upwards of 40 to 50 mph. While this activity won’t move into Southcentral, we will see the extensive cloud deck push into the region. The aforementioned high will eat away at most of the rain as it marches east, leaving us with just thicker clouds, seasonal conditions and a passing shower chance. This activity continues into Wednesday before things become seemingly quiet again.

Expect dry conditions for all of Southcentral Thursday into the first part of the weekend, before a passing shower chance arrives into Saturday. Any rain will quickly taper off by midday, with July to close with highs in the 60s and August to start out pushing 70.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

