No survivors found in plane crash at Chugach State Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said no living survivors were found inside the overdue plane that crashed in Chugach State Park.

Everyone on board the plane was declared dead, according to an online dispatch, after being found by a good Samaritan before 11 p.m. Monday.

Based on the dispatch, it’s unclear where or when exactly the plane crashed, nor did it share the amount of people on board or their names.

The agency said the plane took off from an Anchorage airport. Troopers believe it flew above the Knik River Valley toward Knik Glacier and Lake George before changing course for the state park.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was initially contacted about an overdue aircraft at around 8 p.m. that day. Following an aerial survey of the area, and help from other airplanes nearby, the wreckage site was located in the state park.

Recovery efforts are expected to begin Tuesday morning, according to the dispatch.

The families of those who died have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

