Pedestrian dies at hospital after collision with motorcycle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pedestrian who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a motorcycle Monday evening has died.

Officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded to the intersection of West 32nd Avenue and C Street around 9:21 p.m. after a report of the collision, according to a community alert from the department.

The motorcyclist, who had injuries that were not life-threatening, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

C Street is closed from West 31st Avenue to West 34th Avenue, according to police, and drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released after police notify his family.

