Rep. Young on Jacoby gold medal: An outstanding feat for an Alaskan

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alaskans all across the country are reacting to 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby’s gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jacoby won the gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:04.95. Jacoby, a Seward native, is the first Alaskan to win a medal in the Olympics for swimming.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau caught up with Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) in his office on Capitol Hill. He said, “I’m very excited about her win in that race...[It’s] an outstanding feat for an Alaskan.”

Jacoby’s win is a source of great pride for many Alaskans, as hundreds gathered to watch her race at the local railroad terminal. Folks cheered when she had her big victory, and many in the crowd shared stories of Jacoby growing up and evolving into a world-class athlete.

