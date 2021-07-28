Advertisement

Anchorage man indicted on charge of manslaughter in collision death of woman in April

By Megan Pacer
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A grand jury has indicted an Anchorage man on a charge of manslaughter after a 23-year-old woman died this spring when his vehicle collided with hers in a deadly crash in Fairview.

Vincent Henry Friday, also 23, was indicted on Tuesday with one count of manslaughter for allegedly killing Shelbey Skondovitch on April 25 near the intersection of Ingra Street and 20th Avenue, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law.

Police reported at the time that Friday’s vehicle hit Skondovitch’s head-on. Both vehicles were badly damaged and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Anchorage Police Department reported that Skondovitch had been traveling north on Ingra, while Friday was driving southbound when his vehicle crossed the median and struck her vehicle.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Friday also faces one charge of driving under the influence and violating conditions of release. These are misdemeanors which do not need to be indicted, a Department of Law spokesperson clarified.

Online court records show Friday was convicted of operating a vehicle under the influence earlier this month after pleading no contest, for an incident that happened in January.

The Anchorage Superior Court has issued a warrant for Friday’s arrest, according to the press release. The warrant is for a $50,000 cash performance bond with a third-party custodian to be appointed.

Once the warrant is served, Friday will be arraigned on the charges relating to Skondovitch’s death, the release states.

