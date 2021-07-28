Advertisement

Anchorage School District considers masking policy for fall

The Anchorage School District is considering what their mask policy for this fall will be.
The Anchorage School District is considering what their mask policy for this fall will be.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New guidance Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all students and staff wear masks in school, whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. The new recommendation comes just as Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop is getting set to release her recommendation for the coming Anchorage school year.

Bishop said whether to require masks for the fall is a decision that shouldn’t be rushed, and is a difficult one to make.

“I just want people to know this isn’t Deena Bishop singularly creating a rule,” she said. “It literally is a study of data, talking with experts, listening to our parents, and listening to our employees, and coming up with the best manner that we can do school and have kids successfully complete a year safely.”

Bishop said she was encouraged by the district’s summer learning programs where, despite thousands of students enrolled, there were less than 10 positive cases of COVID-19. She said all of them, with the exception of one case, were among unvaccinated staff members.

Bishop said the district is not discussing whether vaccines should be required for students or staff, adding that the best way to keep schools open is to stay home when someone is sick. Her recommendation on masking will go to the Anchorage School Board to be discussed at their Aug. 3 meeting.

School Board President Margo Bellamy said the board has scheduled a two-hour work session to take up the superintendent’s plan before the regular meeting which begins at 6 p.m. Public testimony will be taken during the meeting which people must sign up for in advance at the board’s website.

Bishop said schools will return to their regular times and regular schedules this fall, as they were in 2019 before the pandemic. There will be no capacity restrictions.

“School is going to look like school,” she said. “Students are going to have lockers, students are going to go to PE. We are playing sports, we are playing music, we are having bands … It’s going to be school like they’ve known it.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, sees the results after winning the final of the women's...
Seward’s Lydia Jacoby wins gold in 100m breaststroke Olympic swimming finals
(File)
2 dead in plane crash in Chugach State Park
Roscoe's Catfish and Barbecue
Man charged with setting fire to downtown Anchorage restaurant
(File)
California driver dies after crashing into 2 vehicles on Sterling Highway
Pedestrian dies at hospital after collision with motorcycle

Latest News

KTUU
Assistant attorney general being investigated for alleged racist, antisemetic social media posts no longer employed by Alaska
Looking back at the city from Juneau's Seawalk on July 27, 2021 in Juneau, Alaska.
’This is a wake-up call’: Cordova mandates shots or testing for city staff as Southeast faces case surge
The Alaska Court System.
Jury trials suspended in Anchorage, Kenai and Homer as COVID-19 cases rise
Seward Tsunami Swim Club coaches talk training Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby
Seward Tsunami Swim Club coaches talk training Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby