Advertisement

‘Arthur’ to end in early 2022 after 25 seasons

"Arthur" is the longest-running children's animated series.
"Arthur" is the longest-running children's animated series.(WGBH Educational Foundation)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Arthur,” a beloved children’s show on PBS is coming to an end in early 2022, after its 25th and final season.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed the news during a recent episode of the “Finding DW” podcast.

“Arthur is no longer in production,” Waugh said in the podcast. “We had our wrap party two years ago. I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.”

The show’s executive producer, Carol Greenwald, told NPR in a statement that “Arthur” will still be available on PBS KIDS for years to come.

The animated series is known for teaching kindness and empathy through various life lessons. The first episode aired in 1996 and is the longest-running children’s animated series in history.

“Arthur” is based on the books by Marc Brown and follows the adventures of an 8-year-old aardvark and his family and friends, according to the show’s description in IMDB.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Troopers recover, identify 2 dead from plane crash in Chugach State Park
A sign asking patrons to wear a mask hangs on the window of a business.
Some mask requirements return to Alaska
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, sees the results after winning the final of the women's...
Seward’s Lydia Jacoby wins gold in 100m breaststroke Olympic swimming finals
Pedestrian dies at hospital after collision with motorcycle
Administrators pleading with Alaskans to get vaccinated as hospitals fill up

Latest News

New mask guidance shows the delta variant has changed the pandemic landscape.
CDC COVID-19 guidance leads to more debates
Rep. Julia Letlow with her family and late husband Luke.
La. congresswoman talks about loss of husband to COVID, encourages vaccination
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
President Joe Biden announces a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure has been reached in...
Biden: Bipartisan agreement reached on infrastructure
Music fans enjoy to watch PerryEtty vs Chris Cox performance during the Lollapalooza music...
Lollapalooza to require vaccination card or negative test