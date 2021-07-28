Assistant attorney general being investigated for alleged racist, antisemetic social media posts no longer employed by Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An assistant attorney general for the state of Alaska is no longer employed with the Alaska Department of Law as the state continues its investigation prompted by a report by The Guardian linking him to racist, white supremacist remarks made on social media.

Matthias Cicotte was named by the article in The Guardian as the person behind a white supremacist Twitter account with the handle @JReubenClark, which the report said made a number of now-deleted remarks that were racist, antisemitic and tied to Deseret Nationalism, a right-wing Mormon-derived movement.

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said through a department spokesperson on Tuesday that Cicotte is “no longer working for the Department of Law.”

Taylor said the department cannot give further information about the investigation into Cicotte, as Alaska law makes personnel records and investigations confidential for employees.

“However, although we cannot talk about personnel matters, we do not want the values and policies of the Department of Law to be overshadowed by the conduct of one individual,” Taylor continued in the statement. “We are a diverse work force that represents an even more diverse state and its people. We respect and value different points of view, backgrounds, cultures, and opinions, and our employees strive to do the same in the workplace. As public servants, we have a high standard for how we interact with one another, with opposing counsel, with the public, and with the courts, in order to garner the trust and confidence of the people we serve.”

