First black police chief voted in on APD’s 100-year anniversary

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a packed house at the Anchorage Assembly as many people were in attendance to witness history.

On Tuesday, the assembly voted unanimously to make then Acting Police Chief Kenneth McCoy the police chief for the Anchorage Police Department.

Chief McCoy is the first black chief in the history of the department which started in 1921.

During the meeting, McCoy thanked his family for all their support over the years as his wife and children stood by his side. McCoy also thanked everyone on the force.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank my other family, the men and women of the Anchorage Police Department,” McCoy said. “I’m truly honored and blessed to have worked alongside them and to have worked alongside them for the last 27 years. And it’s a privilege for me to get the opportunity to lead them, so I just want to say thank you to my blue family, the men and women of the Anchorage Police Department.”

The force has grown throughout the years to around 600 employees and assists a population of more than 285,000.

