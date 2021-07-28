Advertisement

‘It’s something we can all rally around’: Seward reacts to Lydia Jacoby’s gold medal

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a night Seward will never forget as Lydia Jacoby won gold at the Olympics in the 100-meter breaststroke in Tokyo. Online the reaction from the watch party in Seward on Monday went viral as friends and fans cheered on Jacoby from her hometown.

This excitement remained on Tuesday as the gold medal swimmer’s hometown was still abuzz about the victory, and it was the topic of conversation no matter where one went.

“It was indescribable,” Seward resident Mike Brittain said. “Well-deserved and the nicest person you’d ever want to meet — talented, smart, couldn’t be happier.”

Seward Mayor Christy Terry said they had previously planned a city work session, but moved the meeting because of the race.

“It’s something we can all rally around and be proud of,” Terry said. “We are so happy for her and her family.”

Many in the boat harbor were wrapping up a day on the water fishing when Jacoby raced on Monday. Saltwater Safari Company captain Bob Candopoulos was walking in from a boat charter when heard cheers from buildings around the harbor.

“It was incredible,” Candopoulos said. “I knew immediately Lydia had won the gold.”

