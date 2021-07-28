RV rentals in short supply in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may seem like it’s almost impossible to find an engine and four wheels to rent in Alaska this summer. At ABC Motorhome Rentals in Anchorage, high demand and short supply has left few of the business’s recreational vehicles left for rent as well.

Owner John Marquardt said they are booked out all the way through September. He said he would get more RVs, but the pandemic has impacted the supply chain for them as well.

“We’ve had trailers on order since last July, August. And they’re just now coming in,” he said. “We haven’t had any motor homes come in. We’re supposed to get motor homes in September if the supply chain makes it such but we’re not holding our breath.”

Marquardt said it’s the same story for some parts for the RVs, like refrigerators, stoves, and the same kind of microchip that is at the center of nationwide vehicle shortages.

On top of supply and demand woes, he said ABC Motorhome Rentals is another one of the many businesses that is short staffed.

“Managers are working longer hours getting here earlier, making sure stuff is prepped and ready,” he said.

On the job for 37 years now, he said he’s even working seven days a week, sometimes driving the shuttle for customers from the airport.

