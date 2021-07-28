Strong southerly winds bring high surf and winds to western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While overcast skies and passing showers are evident this morning across Southcentral, the same can’t be said for western Alaska. Wet and windy weather continues to slam the area, as strong southerly flow pumps in moisture. This is not only leading to rough seas and widespread rain, but also high winds and the potential for beach erosion.

A high surf advisory in effect through Thursday morning for Eastern Norton Sound, Nulato Hills, St Lawrence Island, Bering Strait Coast and the Kuskokwim Delta. Surf anywhere from 3 to 6 feet above normal high tide line is possible. Additionally, a high wind warning is in effect for St Lawrence Island and the Bering Strait Coast for winds gusting as high as 65 mph into the afternoon hours. Elsewhere across western Alaska heavy rain can be expected through the day, with Nome likely closing the day with an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain into Thursday morning. As the moisture slowly moves east, it will begin to fall apart as it slams into an area of high pressure that continues to anchor into the Gulf of Alaska.

The area of high pressure in the gulf will act to suppress most of the rain chances, although isolated to scattered showers is possible through the day. Any areas that see rain will amount to less than a tenth of an inch, with locally heavier amounts across the Prince William Sound. While we can’t rule out a shower for the Anchorage Bowl, points farther south will stay dry as high pressure will have a stronger influence over the weather.

At times today we could see some breezy conditions, but for the most part our biggest impacts will be overcast skies and passing rain showers. A few breaks in the clouds is possible towards the latter portion of the day, but the better shot of seeing the sun doesn’t arrive until Thursday.

Looking ahead as July comes to a close, we’ll continue to see wet weather across western Alaska, while Southcentral and Southeast seeing drier days and tempeartures in the mid 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.