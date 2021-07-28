Wet and windy weather slams western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s shaping up to be a mild and pleasant end to July across Southcentral with a mix of sun and clouds, along with temperatures reaching the mid-60s the rest of this week and this coming weekend.

It’s a different story though across Western Alaska where a developing area of low pressure is delivering heavy rain and strong winds. Nome has seen almost non-stop rain since Sunday, now adding up to 1.72″, and more is on the way with at least another inch on Wednesday. The area will also see winds out of the south of about 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for much of the west coast through Thursday morning. From Unalakleet north and Nome to Golovin the surf is expected to extend 4-6 feet above high tide. The Seward Peninsula coast from Wales south can expect a surf 3-5 feet above normal high tide. The Kuskokwim Delta coast will likely see a surf of 1-2 feet above normal high tide. These are the first High Surf Advisories issued for the state in 2021.

Stormy weather slams west coast (Melissa Frey)

Anyone located under these advisories should prepare for localized beach erosion and potential flooding.

Meanwhile in Southeast Alaska, high pressure is taking hold which will cause clearing skies and warming temperatures. High temperatures near Juneau will stay near 70° through the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday and start to Wednesday!

-Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.