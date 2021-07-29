Advertisement

Alaska Permanent Fund grew by almost 25% over the last fiscal year to $81 billion

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:55 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Permanent Fund grew by almost 25% over the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

The total value of the Permanent Fund at the end of the last fiscal year was over $81.1 billion. That figure includes over $17 billion in unrealized gains, meaning increases to investments that have not been sold into cash.

The fund’s unaudited financial statements posted on Monday showed that the total value of the fund increased from $65 billion and it made more than $15 billion over the last fiscal year.

The Permanent Fund’s recent growth contrasts to last year. The fund lost value for the fiscal year that ended last June after the annual draw was made for state services and the Permanent Fund dividend.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said recent record fund growth justifies spending now to help Alaskans struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some legislators have argued last year’s uncertainty proves why the fund should not be overdrawn.

The constitutionally protected part of the fund was $60 billion on June 30, including a $4 billion deposit mistakenly made by the Dunleavy administration. Over $20 billion was in the Earnings Reserve Account that can be spent by a simple majority vote of legislators.

Angela Rodell, CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., gave a presentation on Tuesday to a legislative committee charged with forging a permanent fiscal plan. She repeated calls not to overdraw the fund beyond the 5% statutory limit.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Troopers recover, identify 2 dead from plane crash in Chugach State Park
A sign asking patrons to wear a mask hangs on the window of a business.
Some mask requirements return to Alaska
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, sees the results after winning the final of the women's...
Seward’s Lydia Jacoby wins gold in 100m breaststroke Olympic swimming finals
Pedestrian dies at hospital after collision with motorcycle
Administrators pleading with Alaskans to get vaccinated as hospitals fill up

Latest News

Kotzebue residents indicted on assault charges for allegedly harming children in their care
Members of 176th Civil Engineering Squadron work on four new homes in Oklahoma.
Inside the Gates: Alaska Air National Guard builds homes for Cherokee Nation veterans
Anchorage Assembly
Proposed new hire pits Anchorage Assembly against mayor’s office
Welcome to Sitka sign.
Sitka Assembly to debate paying $1,000 checks to coronavirus-impacted residents to stay home