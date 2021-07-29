Alev Kelter and the US rugby 7s team win their first match

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team went up against China in the first game of pool play Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics and won 28-14.

However, the team doesn’t get much of a break they play at 1 a.m. Thursday morning Alaska Standard Time against host country Japan.

The U.S. women provided a fast-paced, action-packed game only lasting 14 minutes. Eagle River’s Alev Kelter was right in the middle of the action for most of the game, helping the United States tackle and drop kick their way to their first win.

The U.S. women got fifth in the 2016 Summer Olympics, which also marked the first time the sport was played in the games.

After pool play takes place, the quarterfinals take place on Friday and then the semifinals and finals take place on Saturday, July 31.

