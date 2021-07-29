Advertisement

Alev Kelter and the US rugby 7s team win their first match

USA's Alev Kelter, scores a try during the women's rugby sevens match between USA and Colombia...
USA's Alev Kelter, scores a try during the women's rugby sevens match between USA and Colombia at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(Themba Hadebe | AP)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team went up against China in the first game of pool play Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics and won 28-14.

However, the team doesn’t get much of a break they play at 1 a.m. Thursday morning Alaska Standard Time against host country Japan.

The U.S. women provided a fast-paced, action-packed game only lasting 14 minutes. Eagle River’s Alev Kelter was right in the middle of the action for most of the game, helping the United States tackle and drop kick their way to their first win.

The U.S. women got fifth in the 2016 Summer Olympics, which also marked the first time the sport was played in the games.

After pool play takes place, the quarterfinals take place on Friday and then the semifinals and finals take place on Saturday, July 31.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Troopers recover, identify 2 dead from plane crash in Chugach State Park
A sign asking patrons to wear a mask hangs on the window of a business.
Some mask requirements return to Alaska
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, sees the results after winning the final of the women's...
Seward’s Lydia Jacoby wins gold in 100m breaststroke Olympic swimming finals
Pedestrian dies at hospital after collision with motorcycle
Administrators pleading with Alaskans to get vaccinated as hospitals fill up

Latest News

Kikkan Randall.
Kikkan Randall joins NSAA as new executive director
Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final at...
Living up to the hype: Dressel wins 1st individual gold medal
Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Lydia Jacoby likely to race in upcoming Olympic relays
United States' Kelsey Plum celebrates victory over Russian Olympic Committee in a women's...
U.S. women’s hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold