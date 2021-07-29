Advertisement

Heavy rain, high surf along the west coast

Nome gets 1.5 inches of rain today
Field of fireweed-Sue Gamache_JP 7-28-21
Field of fireweed-Sue Gamache_JP 7-28-21
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf have lashed northwest Alaska over the last few days. A flood advisory is in effect for the Nome and Snake rivers near Nome through 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Water over-topped the old runway in Golovin Wednesday too as the prolonged southwest winds, wet weather and high tide pushed in the water.

In Anchorage, cloud cover will thin a bit on Thursday, allowing for a partly sunny day in the city. Fireweed is blossoming in many parts of southcentral Alaska. Here is a look at the Skilak Lake road area. Sue Gamache captured the vast field of fireweed there.

Fireweed_Field_N. Skilak Rd-2_Sue Gamache 7-28-21
Fireweed_Field_N. Skilak Rd-2_Sue Gamache 7-28-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

Southeast Alaska is seeing the best benefits from a ridge of high pressure. Sunny, warm weather is expected there through the end of the month.

