Heavy rain, high surf along the west coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf have lashed northwest Alaska over the last few days. A flood advisory is in effect for the Nome and Snake rivers near Nome through 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Water over-topped the old runway in Golovin Wednesday too as the prolonged southwest winds, wet weather and high tide pushed in the water.

In Anchorage, cloud cover will thin a bit on Thursday, allowing for a partly sunny day in the city. Fireweed is blossoming in many parts of southcentral Alaska. Here is a look at the Skilak Lake road area. Sue Gamache captured the vast field of fireweed there.

Fireweed_Field_N. Skilak Rd-2_Sue Gamache 7-28-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

Southeast Alaska is seeing the best benefits from a ridge of high pressure. Sunny, warm weather is expected there through the end of the month.

