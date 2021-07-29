Juneau to reimplement face mask mandate on Friday, regardless of vaccination status

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau will reintroduce a face mask mandate for those indoor in public, regardless of vaccination status, at midday on Friday. Masks are also required for people outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

“This masking requirement is an attempt to prevent continued case count activity while having as light a touch as possible on our local economy and activities,” said Mila Cosgrove, Juneau’s incident commander, in a prepared statement.

Bars will stay at 50% indoor capacity and restaurants are also strongly urged to reduce capacity. Indoor gatherings are capped at 50 people, unless a mitigation plan is approved by city officials.

The city’s COVID-19 alert level is being raised on Thursday to a “modified high” status after the Juneau Assembly extended mitigation measures on Wednesday until Oct. 31.

Despite one of the highest vaccination rates in Alaska, Juneau has seen its highest case rate over the past two weeks since the pandemic began. The city currently has 110 active reported cases of COVID-19.

Officials say symptoms have been notably milder for vaccinated residents coming down with the virus.

“The vaccine is still very, very good at preventing you from getting very, very sick,” said Robert Barr, Juneau’s deputy city manager, on Tuesday.

The Sitka Assembly is poised to vote on Thursday evening on three ordinances designed to curb an unprecedented COVID-19 case rise. One would introduce the city’s first mask mandate, another would pay residents $1,000 to stay home if they test positive for the virus.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.